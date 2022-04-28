SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Part of northbound Interstate 5 will see lane and ramp closures through the weekend in the downtown Sacramento area as crews perform demolition work and striping.
Caltrans said Thursday that the closure would begin at 10 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. Monday. The stretch of freeway that will be impacted is northbound I-5 from the Highway 50 connector to J Street.READ MORE: Multiple Grass Fires Burn Near Vacaville
The closures are:
- Westbound 50 to northbound I-5 connector and auxiliary lane (lane #4)
- P Street on-ramp to northbound I-5
- W Street on-ramp to northbound I-5
- Northbound I-5 to J Street off-ramp
- 15th Street on-ramp to westbound 50
According to Caltrans, crews will also be performing drilling and drainage work, setting and removing k-rail, pouring concrete and hauling concrete from the job site.MORE NEWS: Placer High Teacher On Administrative Leave As District Investigates Tip Left In Anonymous Online Portal
Interstate 80 is advised as an alternate route to get around the construction.