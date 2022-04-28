TRACY (CBS13) – A Tracy man is facing child porn charges after he allegedly exchanged messages with an undercover FBI agent he thought was a 13-year-old girl.
The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California says, on Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted 57-year-old Wayne Lee Hauzer on three counts: distribution and possession of child pornography, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Prosecutors allege that Hauzer was messaging an undercover agent on Kik, a private messaging app. Hauzer allegedly messaged the agent a child pornography video and also had more images in his possession.
Hauzer was also allegedly found with 35 rounds in a closet near an unregistered “ghost gun.”
Not only is Hauzer prohibited from owning guns or ammunition, due to convictions on previous felonies, prosecutors say he's also already faced child pornography and enticement of a minor charges before.
The new charges means Hauzer faces 40 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release if he’s convicted.