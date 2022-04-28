CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Auburn News, Placer High School

AUBURN (CBS13) – A Placer High teacher has been placed on admirative leave as officials investigate a concern left in the school’s anonymous online tip portal.

In a message sent to families, Principal Randy Ittner says they got the tip on Wednesday.

The exact nature of the concern has not been detailed, but the district has placed the teacher on administrative leave for the investigation.

“PHS and the District take every concern, complaint or allegation seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure that our students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment,” Ittner wrote.

Students are being encouraged to contact school administrators if they feel they have experienced conduct that violates district policies.