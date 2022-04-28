AUBURN (CBS13) – A Placer High teacher has been placed on admirative leave as officials investigate a concern left in the school’s anonymous online tip portal.
In a message sent to families, Principal Randy Ittner says they got the tip on Wednesday.READ MORE: Multiple Grass Fires Burn Near Vacaville
The exact nature of the concern has not been detailed, but the district has placed the teacher on administrative leave for the investigation.READ MORE: Weekend Construction Work To Close Lanes, Ramps On I-5 In Downtown Sacramento
“PHS and the District take every concern, complaint or allegation seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure that our students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment,” Ittner wrote.MORE NEWS: 1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta
Students are being encouraged to contact school administrators if they feel they have experienced conduct that violates district policies.