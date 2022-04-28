TURLOCK (CBS13) — A high school musical in Turlock that was initially canceled over concerns it was too mature will have another run.
The show, called "Be More Chill," is a coming-of-age story featuring a teenager who takes a pill in hopes of becoming popular in school.
Turlock Unified canceled the performance after its first run earlier in April at Turlock High School. But now the district says, after further discussion, the show must go on.
Three more performances are now scheduled for May 13-15.
Children under the age of 13 will not be permitted without a parent or guardian.