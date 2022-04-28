TURLOCK (CBS13) — Investigators arrested a Modesto man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Turlock, police said Thursday.
Christian Alberto Alvarado, 26, was booked into jail on a charge of oral copulation with a person under 18 and is being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records.
Alvarado was arrested at his Modesto home on Wednesday, the Turlock Police Department said.
The alleged incident occurred on April 17 at a motel in Turlock. The girl reportedly came forward to police several days after.
Turlock police said information discovered points to there being additional victims. Investigators urge anyone who may have been a victim of Alvarado to come forward.