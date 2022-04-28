PG&E Sees Soaring ProfitsPacific Gas and Electric's first quarter earnings for 2022 tripled last year’s, leaving the biggest utility company in California with more than 475 million dollars of available income, but where will that money go?

20 minutes ago

California AG Bonta Subpoena's ExxonMobil In Probe Of Global Plastic Pollution CrisisCalifornia Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of a new investigation into what he calls a "global plastic pollution crisis," saying fossil fuel and petrochemical companies have been overstating the role of recycling in curbing the problem.

4 hours ago

Firefighter Hospitalized With Medical Issue While Battling Fire Near VacavilleA firefighter was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while battling a grass fire just north of Vacaville on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Roseville Police Turn To New Technology To Keep Streets SafeLike much of the U.S., California is seeing a rise in crime, and now, one local police department is trying to stop crime before it happens.

5 hours ago

Theatre Coming To Sunrise MallThere's a new vendor inside the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. It isn't a store, it's a stage.

5 hours ago