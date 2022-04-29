SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One of the world’s longest-running indoor car shows will be kicking off at Cal Expo in Sacramento this weekend.
Autorama will feature over 500 custom hot rods, lowriders, and motorcycles from across the country.READ MORE: Man Detained After Running Onto Highway 50 In Sacramento
Erik Estrada from “CHiPs” is also expected to be there, signing autographs.READ MORE: Amazon Celebrating Opening Of New Stockton Facility; Search Still On For More Workers
Hundreds of other cars are also expected to participate in a drive-in event on Saturday and Sunday.
Festivities start at noon on Friday.MORE NEWS: PG&E Earnings Triple, But Where Will The Money Go?