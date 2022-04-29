Tracy Police Identify Wells Fargo Bank Robbery SuspectThe man who robbed a Wells Fargo with a fake bomb threat has been identified as 66-year-old Joseph Coveleski of Nevada.

4 minutes ago

From Music To Food, Sacramento Is Packed With Events This WeekendThis weekend will be an eventful one for Sacramento, with numerous events taking place, one of the largest being Autorama at Cal Expo.

8 minutes ago

Suspect Accused Of Stalking Arrested Following Police PursuitA man was arrested in Sacramento after he was accused of stalking a woman and then fled leading to a police pursuit.

12 minutes ago

Suspect Arrested After Chase In Arden-Arcade AreaA man accused of stalking a woman who had a restraining order against him was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that ended in the Arden-Arcade area Friday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

1 hour ago

Fairfield Resident To Compete On Lizzo's New Amazon ShowGrammy Award-winning artist Lizzo has a new show on Amazon Prime that will see contestants battling it out for a dance spot on her upcoming tour. One of those competitors is from Fairfield and a Sac State graduate.

3 hours ago