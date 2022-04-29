CERES (CBS13) — Thursday night, a man was arrested for a robbery involving a firearm in Ceres, said the Ceres Police Department.
Around 9:52 p.m., Ceres police responded to a call about the incident which took place on Fourth Street in Downtown Ceres.
It was reported that the victim met with the suspect to make a transaction when the suspect took out a firearm and robbed the victim of their possessions.
The suspect fled the area in a vehicle and a "Be on the Lookout" alert was issued to neighboring agencies.
A short while later, the suspect was located in Lathrop by the California Highway Patrol.
Officers arrested Robert Collins, a 31-year-old from Stockton.
Collins was transported back to Stanislaus County and booked into jail at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center where he faces charges of robbery, exhibiting a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.