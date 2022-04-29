SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers say a man ran onto Highway 50 in Sacramento Friday morning and had to be detained.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 8:30 a.m., they started getting calls about a pedestrian on the westbound side of the freeway near the Interstate 5 interchange. The man was reportedly running between traffic – and even reportedly jumped on a car.
Officers got to the scene and found the man to be non-compliant. CHP says a Taser was deployed, but it didn't have any effect on the man.
Eventually, the man left the freeway and was detained by Sacramento police officers at 15th and X streets.
The man has since been taken into custody and was placed on a 51/50 hold, CHP says.