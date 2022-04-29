TRACY (CBS13) — The man who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo in Tracy claiming he had a bomb on April 22 has been identified, said the Tracy Police Department.
The 66-year-old Joseph Coveleski of Nevada was arrested last week and charged with robbery and felony threats.
The robbery took place at a Wells Fargo on West 11th Street.
The man was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money and fled in a vehicle. Witnesses' descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle helped officers locate the suspect and take him into custody on Corral Hollow Road.
All of the money was recovered and a bomb squad was able to determine the device was a fake, police said. Investigators had to secure the area while bomb technicians got an x-ray of the object to determine what it was. It was not an explosive device. It was a toiletry container that had wires in it.