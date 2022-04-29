SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A 75-year-old driver died after crashing into a power pole in the South Lake Tahoe area, authorities said Friday afternoon.
According to South Lake Tahoe area California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Black Bart Avenue just north of Ormsby Drive, which is near the mid-point of Pioneer Trail.
The driver was identified as Joseph B Hansen, of South Lake Tahoe. Hansen was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:17 p.m.
Investigators said Hansen was driving northbound on Black Bart Avenue and veered off the road for an unknown reason. He collided with a power pole on the east edge of the roadway and was unresponsive when first responders found him
CHP said there was major damage done to the power pole and Liberty Utility was performing repairs.