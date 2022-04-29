STOCKTON (CBS13) — A funeral will be held Monday for Aliycia Reynaga, the Stockton teenager stabbed to death on the Stagg High School campus last week.
The family is holding a viewing Sunday at Zapata Funeral Home with the funeral service being held the next day at the Cathedral of the Annunciation on Rose Street in Stockton.
The Stockton Police Department says Reynaga was killed by 52-year-old Anthony Gray. Gray allegedly tried to grab two girls in the Stagg High School parking lot before killing 15-year-old Reynaga.
Reynaga’s alleged killer was arraigned on murder charges last week. Tori Verber Salazar, the San Joaquin County District Attorney, said the killing was a “seemingly random act of violence.”
Reynaga was remembered as a good kid and star athlete, having been a standout catcher for the school's softball team. The killing also prompted questions about school safety as many wondered why the gate Gray used to enter the campus was even open in the first place.
The Stockton Unified superintendent later said the district would be reviewing safety protocols districtwide.