PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to two vegetation fires near Lincoln on Friday, said Cal Fire Neu.
The first fire took place off of Highway Sunset Way and Amoruso Way.
Crews were able to stop forward progress and contained the fire to 8.73 acres.
The second fire occurred at West Wise Road and Highway 65 and was contained at a half acre.
No damage to any structures or injuries were reported.
The cause of the fires is currently under investigation.