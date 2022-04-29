CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Car Accident, Carmichael News, Rollover Crash

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Fire crews responded to a vehicle accident involving a rollover in Carmichael, said Metro Fire of Sacramento.

Crews found one vehicle completely flipped over blocking the first and second lanes.

The incident occurred at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Wedgewood Avenue.

There is reportedly one patient with minor injuries.