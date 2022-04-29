CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Fire crews responded to a vehicle accident involving a rollover in Carmichael, said Metro Fire of Sacramento.
Crews found one vehicle completely flipped over blocking the first and second lanes.
The incident occurred at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Wedgewood Avenue.
There is reportedly one patient with minor injuries.
Metro Fire crews responded for a vehicle accident with roll over. Crews found 1 vehicle on its roof blocking the #1 & 2 lanes. pic.twitter.com/DAh8mOu99u
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 29, 2022