WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural West Sacramento late Friday morning.
West Sacramento firefighters responded to the scene near Jefferson Boulevard and Burrows Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and found a car on its roof in a field. Two people were inside, but officers also got reports that there were two other people who were ejected in the crash.READ MORE: Multi-Vehicle Accident On Northbound I-5 Slows Traffic
However, police say no other passengers were found after a search of the area.READ MORE: Autorama Kicks Off At Cal Expo On Friday
Both patients found at the scene were taken to the hospital, one with serious and the other with moderate injuries.MORE NEWS: Deputies: Student Found With Airsoft Gun On Bus To Monterey Trail High School
Police say they are still investigating if the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.