By CBS13 Staff
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural West Sacramento late Friday morning.

West Sacramento firefighters responded to the scene near Jefferson Boulevard and Burrows Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and found a car on its roof in a field. Two people were inside, but officers also got reports that there were two other people who were ejected in the crash.

However, police say no other passengers were found after a search of the area.

Both patients found at the scene were taken to the hospital, one with serious and the other with moderate injuries.

Police say they are still investigating if the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.