SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Downtown Sacramento was buzzing Saturday as crowds flocked to the area.

The return of large crowds raises security concerns following a deadly shootout on K Street earlier this month.

Since the April 3 shooting, downtown businesses and city leaders have stepped up security measures.

Downtown Sacramento Partnership announced it would implement new security in the area, including adding cameras and lights.

Police say officers have arrested several people while seizing numerous illegally possessed firearms in downtown since the shooting.

Not far from the heart of downtown, the universal language of music brought concert goers to Discovery Park for the Sol Blume Festival.

“So far, having a great time,” said Deja Morris from the Bay Area.

A festival spokesperson told CBS13 that the weekend-long event is expected to bring 20,000 people per day to the R&B and hip-hop festival.

The scene is reminiscent of pre-COVID-19 days as safety remained a top priority.

Mia Hernandez said the shootout hasn’t been far from her mind.

“There’s a lot more police activity downtown when the clubs let out,” said the West Sacramento resident.

They’ve definitely beefed-up security. I love the clear bag policy. I love the walk-through metal detectors, she said in reference to the festival’s security.

Hernandez’s friend, Tionne LaSalle said she’s had some concerns.

“But I don’t want to stop living life,” LaSalle said. “I still want to try to enjoy myself,”

Meanwhile, in downtown, Alicia Black and Ivan Jaramillo went on a date night.

The pair found themselves asking whether they were near where the shooting happened during their stroll, but felt safe.

“We thought it’s a good night to come out and hopefully everything is going to be okay,” Black said.