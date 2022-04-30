ANTELOPE (CBS13) — On Thursday a man was arrested for a fatal shooting that took place on Elverta Road in Antelope.
The incident occurred on Tuesday when fire crews responded to reports of a man lying on the ground on Acappella Circle.
When they arrived, they found the man suffering from severe gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital where he died. The man was identified as 30-year-old Evan Mcfarland.
On Thursday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives arrested 24-year-old Edgardo Ernesto Torres of Sacramento County and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.
Torres was already on probation for additional crimes, including vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.
No further information is available at this time.