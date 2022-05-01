TURLOCK (CBS13) – A man was shot and killed in a rural area of Turlock overnight.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning along Mitchell Road, just north of Hilmar Road, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a Hispanic male inside a residence who had been shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A juvenile at the home also suffered injuries, but theirs were considered non-life-threatening. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
There is currently no suspect description.