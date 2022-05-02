RIVERBANK (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for two suspects after an Amazon delivery driver was targeted by thieves in Stanislaus County over the weekend.

Riverbank Police Services say two men on Sunday approached the driver while he was retrieving a package to deliver in the back of his truck. Two men approached him and told him to get out while holding an unknown object to his back before getting on the ground.

Police say that is when the suspects stole packages. Investigators released a photo of the suspect vehicle.

“I don’t know how people could do that,” neighbor Judy Fuentes said.

But the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office can.

“Many of us rely upon Amazon to deliver a lot of packages to our home. So it’s a prominent delivery,” said Sgt. Luke Schwartz with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Schwartz calls the moment a crime of opportunity. Porch pirates are a nuisance.

Data shows the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto metro has the fifth-most stolen packages in California.

When it comes to delivery drivers, research shows it’s the most dangerous job in the U. S. – mostly because of traffic crashes. Recently in Modesto, someone shot and killed a DoorDash driver who was working to support his family. Police found the man shot multiple times in his car.

Back in Riverbank, neighbors are trying to make sense of the scene.

“I think people are still upset coming out of the pandemic – maybe some more are suffering a little more than others, and they’re just turning to other means to make ends meet,” Bingham said.

Police have canvassed the area and spoken to neighbors. Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverbank Police Services.