SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — A homeless man who sexually assaulted three women at homeless encampments along the American River Parkway was convicted Monday of rape and other charges.
Layman McFadden, 40, attacked the women from September 2019 through July 2021, the Sacramento County District Attorney's office said in a statement.
He choked, threatened and sexually assaulted the women, prosecutors said. He was arrested last year.
A jury convicted him of a dozen charges including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment and making criminal threats.
Jurors also found that the crimes involved "great violence, cruelty, viciousness or callousness," the DA's office said.
McFadden could face up to 78 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on May 31, prosecutors said.