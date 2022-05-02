MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities were working to identify a body that was found at a recycling center last week in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The sheriff’s office said it received a call from Recology, a waste collection company, on the afternoon of April 26 regarding the body being found at their North Levee Road location.
The body was only confirmed to be a white adult man. Investigators were doing a thorough check of missing person files that span across Northern California.
A cause of death has also not yet been determined and an autopsy is still pending.