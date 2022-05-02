SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Fairfield teenager was identified as the person killed in an assault in the south Sacramento area last week.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Makayla Renea Evans, 17.READ MORE: Wife Of Murdered DoorDash Driver Speaks Out After Another Delivery Driver Is Target Of Violence
Police located Evans with serious injuries after responding to reports of an assault along Cheryl Way at around 2 p.m. on April 25. Sher was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.READ MORE: 'An Abomination': California Leaders Sound Off On Report Of High Court's Vote To Overturn Abortion Rights
Investigators said the incident appeared to be isolated.MORE NEWS: Gov. Newsom Says California Will 'Fight Like Hell' After Report Suggests U.S. Supreme Court Privately Voted To Overturn Abortion Rights
Information regarding a suspect has still nit been released.