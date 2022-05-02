Fire Burns 20 Acres Near ModestoCrews said progress was being made despite gusty winds.

10 minutes ago

Kit Carson Teacher Who Used Racist Language ResignsThe Sacramento City Unified School District On Monday announced that the teacher who was recorded using racist language, including the n-word, in the classroom has resigned from her position at Kit Carson International Academy.

23 minutes ago

Peace Officers Memorial Held At CapitolHundreds of people showed up at the California State Capitol in Sacramento for an annual tradition to honor law enforcement that was previously delayed because of the pandemic.

46 minutes ago

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Program Comes To Yolo CountyDolly Parton's Imagination Library program is coming to Yolo County. Since 1995, the program has been helping kids learn how to read. She started the program because her father couldn't read or write and she wants to make sure all kids have access to books.

1 hour ago

UPDATE: Roads Closed Due To Bear Sighting Investigation In VacavilleHemlock Street between North Orchard Avenue and Fir Street is closed due to the bear.

1 hour ago