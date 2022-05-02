STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people have died after separate accidents in Stockton on Sunday, police say.
The first incident happened a little after 8 p.m. near El Dorado Street and Hammer Lane. Stockton police say they responded to a collision involving a motorcycle; that rider was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Exactly what led up to the motorcyclist crashing is unclear.
A few hours later, Stockton police say they responded to a reported collision near March and Precissi lanes. At the scene, officers found a pedestrian down in the roadway.
Medics tried lifesaving measures, but police say the pedestrian was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not released the name of either of the victims.