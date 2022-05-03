Update at 2:57 p.m. – Police have declared the school campus safe and school will go according to schedule on Wednesday.

Counselors are available for kids who need to talk about the incident.

The district issued a statement that read, in part:

“The Davis Police Department has cleared the Holmes campus, and we will have school tomorrow. Incidents like this can cause some students to experience stress or anxiety. Please encourage your student(s) to talk to you if they were impacted by today’s event. If your student would like to speak to someone at school about what they experienced, counselors are available for support. “In incidents like this, our first priority is to ensure that students are safe and our staff know what to do. Our next priority is to communicate clear and timely information to parents/guardians, staff and our District community. Given the current digital age, parents may be aware of an evacuation from their student/s before District communications are sent. This is a normal occurrence, and our goal is always to provide accurate information to our community as quickly as possible.”

DAVIS (CBS13) – Holmes Junior High in Davis was evacuated Tuesday as a precaution in response to a bomb threat.

A Davis Joint Unified School District spokesperson says someone found a written threat at the school, which is on Drexel Drive near J Street. Police arrived at the school and are determining the credibility of the threat.

They say the threat was found at around 11 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated and students were reunified with their parents or guardians at Chestnut Park.

“Your students are safe,” the district said.

The district also said they didn’t know of any threats at any other schools in the district.