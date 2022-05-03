DAVIS (CBS13) – One person has died after being hit by a train in the Davis area.
Davis Police Department confirmed the news of the death to CBS13. Police say the incident happened around 7:40 a.m.
Amtrak tweeted that they're providing alternative transportation for travelers between Sacramento and Davis stations. Delays are expected.
The company issued this statement about the incident:

“On May 3, Amtrak train 11 was traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles at approx. when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train in Davis. There have been no reported injuries to the 135 passengers or crew onboard. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.“