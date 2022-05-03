CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Turlock News
(credit: Turlock Fire Department)

TURLOCK (CBS13) — One person suffered only minor injuries after their vehicle was hit by a train in Turlock, officials said Tuesday.

The Turlock Fire Department said the collision happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the Taylor railroad crossing.

READ MORE: District Attorney Race In Yolo County Impacted By Vandalized Signs, Election Law Violation Accusations

The crossing was closed for an extended period of time due to the crash.

READ MORE: Sacramento Protesters Call Leaked Supreme Court Document 'Crisis Moment' For Abortion Access

See photos from the scene below.

MORE NEWS: Local Leaders React To Supreme Court Draft Opinion To Overturn Roe v. Wade

No other injuries were reported.