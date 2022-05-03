(credit: Turlock Fire Department)
TURLOCK (CBS13) — One person suffered only minor injuries after their vehicle was hit by a train in Turlock, officials said Tuesday.
The Turlock Fire Department said the collision happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the Taylor railroad crossing.
The crossing was closed for an extended period of time due to the crash.
No other injuries were reported.