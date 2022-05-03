SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One month to the day of the Sacramento downtown shooting, the Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced a “major update” on the K Street Shooting.

Sacramento Police Department Chief Kathy Lester, who spoke first, said: “I would like to recognize that we are able to now talk about the prosecution of this case because of the extremely hard work done by members of our department and the dedication of our community.”

The community shared over 200 tips, videos, and photos, she said.

“This level of cooperation speaks to the character of those who came forward. it validates our work to earn the trust and the cooperation of our community as well,” she said.

While police have arrested several people, suspect Mtula Payton remains at large.

“This was clearly gang-related,” she said.

DA: “there is no question that this shooting presents a complex set of facts.” @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/vlGIosiiNT — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) May 3, 2022

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said charges were filed Tuesday against Smiley Martin, his brother Dandrae Martin, and Mtula Payton.

All three suspects are being charged with the murder of bystanders Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez. There were enhancements for using a handgun in the commission of crimes. In Smiley’s case, he allegedly used an automatic 9 mm handgun. The two others also allegedly used 9mm handguns. All three men are also being charged with being felons in possession of firearms.

Schubert said, “This was a gun battle between two rival gangs. The evidence shows the rival gang members armed themselves with weapons.”

There is an ongoing investigation on charges for the 12 others who were injured in the shooting in which 100 rounds were fired.