CASTLE PEAK (CBS13) – A DUI suspect has been arrested after they crashed their pickup into a much bigger truck in the Sierra high country Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 80 east of Castle Peak.
Pictures from the scene taken by CHP Truckee show the front of the pickup truck wedged under a detached trailer.
CHP is warning drivers to be aware of the roadwork on the side of I-80 up in the high country on Wednesday.