RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Lona Rose says she kept getting texts that looked like fraud alerts from her bank, Chase, last month. After, she says she got a call from someone who identified themselves as a bank employee and who knew how much she had in her accounts.
She says they told her she needed to send a wire to one of their official accounts in order to reverse a fraudulent transaction. Lona then wired off her savings, $6,000, to a Capital One account. By the time she realized it was a scam, it was too late.READ MORE: Researchers Say Wildfires Must Be Allowed To Burn As California's Forests Filled With Excess Fuels
“I’m single. I have one income,” Lona said. “That money was a backup, just in case of any medical issues or emergency issues.”
Lona says she has past-due bills and taxes to pay and is considering requesting a deferment.READ MORE: Young Boy, 2, Hit And Killed By Car In Nevada County Driveway
She did the three things you should do if you’re a victim of wire fraud: she informed her bank and started a claim, filed a police report and submitted a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, or IC3.
Chase tells us they are looking into the matter but won’t know if Lona can get her money back until they heard from Capital One. That’s a process that could take up to 90 days.MORE NEWS: Downtown Sacramento Shooting: What We Know So Far
A Chase representative said that bank employees will never text, call or email a customer for a wire or any kind of personal account information.