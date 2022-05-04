ROSEVLLE (CBS13) – A Roseville doctor has been arrested on suspicion of sexual battery that allegedly happened during a patient exam.
Roseville police say Dr. Anthony DeSouza was arrested back on April 30.
Detectives say the alleged incident happened back on April 25 during an exam between Dr. DeSouza and a female client.
No other details about the incident have been released, but detectives are urging anyone with may have experienced other similar incidents allegedly involving Dr. DeSouza to contact them at (916) 774-5070.