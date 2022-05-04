ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Roseville nurse practitioner has been arrested on suspicion of sexual battery that allegedly happened during a patient exam.
Roseville police say Anthony DeSouza was arrested back on April 30.READ MORE: Police: Knights Landing SWAT Situation Linked To Search Warrant
Detectives say the alleged incident happened back on April 25 during an exam between DeSouza and a female client.READ MORE: Nearly 2 Dozen COVID Cases Traced To People Who Attended McClatchy High Junior Prom
No other details about the incident have been released, but detectives are urging anyone with may have experienced other similar incidents allegedly involving DeSouza to contact them at (916) 774-5070.MORE NEWS: DUI Suspect Arrested After Crashing Into Trailer On Shoulder Of I-80 In Sierra
Editor’s note: Police erroneously identified DeSouza as a doctor. They now say he works as a nurse practitioner.