TRACY (CBS13) — A high school teacher in Tracy is accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple students, police said Wednesday.
Jordan Musa Dajani, 30, of Modesto, was arrested and faces charges related to two of the students — one from West High School where he teaches — and the other from Grace Davis High School in Modesto.
The Tracy Police Department said Dajani taught at Grace Davis High from 2015-2017 and has taught at West High since then.
A third relationship was discovered during the investigation, but no charges were filed as police say the student was at least 18 years old at the time of the alleged relationship.
Tracy police said they were alerted on April 25 to accusations involving the West High student. Dajani was immediately placed on administrative leave by the Tracy Unified School District.