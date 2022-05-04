YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Evacuations were lifted for nearly two dozen homes after crews stopped a natural gas leak in Yuba City, officials said Wednesday night.
The Yuba City Fire Department said the gas leak was in the area of Monroe and Teal Hollow drives and everything within 400 feet was evacuated. The leak was reported to Pacific Gas and Electric just after 4:15 p.m. and was resolved at around 8 p.m.
A third-party contractor was digging in the area and struck a plastic gas line, which caused the leak.
Residents in 21 homes were forced out while PG&E crews worked to isolate and resolve the issue.
The fire department said the Yuba City Senior Center at 777 Ainsley Avenue was designated as an evacuation center.
Due to the leak, Monroe Drive was blocked off at Tulio Street, Royo Ranchero Drive, Paris Way and Sam Brannan Way, but the roadways have since reopened.