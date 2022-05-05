SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four arrests have been made in connection to the January shooting death of Alynia Lawrence in south Sacramento which happened just weeks before her 18th birthday, authorities announced Thursday.

Lawrence was shot and killed while sitting in a car parked outside a liquor store on January 13.

“There are so many ways to describe the hurt, the pain, even feeling violated as a family losing someone in such a way,” Sandra Hudson said of her great-niece.

It’s been a long four months, but finally, some answers are now coming in for Lawrence’s family as the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms multiple arrests have been made.

Hudson said this is something the family has been waiting for. They have been hopeful and prayerful. She said Lawrence, who would have turned 18 on February 16, was in the wrong place with the wrong crowd with the shooter targeting their car. The sheriff’s office also confirmed Thursday that Lawrence was an innocent bystander in the shooting.

Hudson said she’s now relieved to have some of these suspects off the street.

“The individuals that have been a part of this tragic situation and a part of this hurt and pain can be held accountable,” Hudson said. “That is exactly what we’re looking for.”

Kayla Green, the program director with Voice of the Youth, mentors local teens.

“I just think it’s really important for parents to talk to their kids, and then sometimes, you have to force them to do stuff they don’t want to do because it’s best for them,” she said.

Hudson is now hoping her great-niece’s death saves lives by teaching other families to watch who their children are around.

“Knowing how to invest in good friendships and positive relationships because we don’t want these tragedies to continue,” she said.