SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Cinco De Mayo cruising event in Sacramento brought out hundreds of people and their cars to the railyards. The event was sponsored by the Sacramento Lowrider Commission and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.

Tricked out low riders, cool cars, and of course, lots of food and drinks filled the railyards area for a holiday celebration.

“We’re just car lovers,” said Sacramento car lover, Jesus Diaz.

He celebrated Cinco De Mayo with his fellow cruisers.

“It’s part of our culture, Mexican Americans,” he said.

Since high school, Diaz has owned old cars, and now, he’s passing along the lowrider tradition to the next generation.

“I do bring my kids out, showcase a part of our culture,” he said.

Sacramento Lowrider Commission organized the event to celebrate car culture and the Mexican holiday.

“It’s a blessing, people are excited to come out and have a good time without the pandemic rules and regulations,” said Joe Moreno with the commission.

Though, an infectious disease specialist at UC Davis says COVID-19 cases have been rising—since the beginning of April, cases have started to increase.

“It’s up about two and a half, three times since then,” Dr. Dean Blumberg said.

More transmissible variants and waning immunity are two reasons why Dr. Blumberg says cases have increased.

“We also have people getting out and about more, less social distancing, less mask-wearing,” he said.

Though, according to Dr. Blumberg, cases are less infectious and this car community in Sacramento is looking forward to cruising past COVID-19 completely.

“This is our lowrider culture. As you can see, it’s a beautiful thing,” Moreno said. “Everybody is welcome.”