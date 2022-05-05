DIXON (CBS13) — The Dixon May Fair will kick off for the first time in two years on Thursday.
This year's event will include carnival rides, farm animals and plenty of fried food. Music acts will also be featured every day of the fair.
Friday's bull riding and Sunday's demolition derby are already sold out, but Saturday's tractor pull competition still has tickets available.
Admission to the fair is just five dollars.
The fair will run through Sunday at the Dixon Fairgrounds.