By CBS13 Staff
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – An investigation is underway in Roseville after a suspicious package was found, police say.

The scene is along S. Cirby Way.

Roseville police say they are at the scene and investigating, but exactly why the package was reported as suspicious is unclear.

Officers are urging people to stay out of the area of S. Cirby Way from Old Auburn Road to Rock Ridge Drive. Residents in the area are also being told by police to shelter in place.