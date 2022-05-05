SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Fire Department has opened an investigation into the cause of an early Thursday morning house fire.
CBS13 arrived on the scene at the same time as firefighters. The fire started on a fence located in the front of the home. The flames then made their way to the back of the house and hit the deck, causing the back of the home to go up in flames.
The family living inside the home woke up to what they initially thought was rain outside. When they realized their house was on fire, they quickly called the fire department.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
