HIGGINS CORNER (CBS13) — A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in a Nevada County driveway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol's Grass Valley division said no arrests were made and the exact sequence of events leading up to the collision remains under investigation.
It happened at around 9 a.m. on a gravel driveway at a private residence along Still Road just west of Wolf Road. The area is located just west of Highway 49 near the community of Higgins Corner.
Grass Valley CHP said, as officers were responding to the scene, they were notified that family members had taken the child to a hospital in North Auburn. The child had already been pronounced dead by the time the officers arrived at the hospital.
The identity of the child was not released, but the driver who struck the boy has been identified as a 68-year-old family member of the boy.
Investigators said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.