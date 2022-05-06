CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Big Day Of Giving, nonprofits, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It was indeed a big day of people opening their hearts to support Sacramento-area nonprofits.

Organizers say 2022’s edition of the “Big Day of Giving” brought in $13.4 million on Thursday.

READ MORE: Officers Help Round Up Sheep Found Grazing On Side Of Highway 113 Near Davis

Over 30,000 donors gave more than 50,000 gifts during the tenth annual event.

READ MORE: Bear Sighting Reported Near Winters; Unclear If It’s Same Animal Seen Roaming Vacaville

The Sacramento Region Community Foundation says 718 nonprofits were showcased.

MORE NEWS: San Joaquin Asparagus Festival Kicks Off; Mother’s Day Weekend Full Of Events Across Valley

“Big Day of Giving” has now raised more than $78 million since its inception.