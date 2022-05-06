SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It was indeed a big day of people opening their hearts to support Sacramento-area nonprofits.
Organizers say 2022's edition of the "Big Day of Giving" brought in $13.4 million on Thursday.
Over 30,000 donors gave more than 50,000 gifts during the tenth annual event.
The Sacramento Region Community Foundation says 718 nonprofits were showcased.
“Big Day of Giving” has now raised more than $78 million since its inception.