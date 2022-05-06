SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Music made a comeback in Sacramento Friday night as Concerts In The Park, the city’s longest-running music festival, returned after two years to Cesar Chavez Park.

The festival is finding its footing after two years of silence.

Those smooth sounds are just a small sampling of the 50 bands to come over the next 12 weeks.

“We have rock, we have alternative, we have reggae, we have hip hop, we have something for everyone this season,” said Madelyne Smith, the community Manager of downtown Sacramento.

Music lovers were eager to get their boogie on with great beats, beer, and even balloon animals.

“We like it. We’ve been waiting, waiting a long time,” said some music lovers in attendance.

For friends, Rebecca Montoya and Donna McClusky, live music’s return is a great way to reconnect.

“Got tired of being inside the house, locked up, doing nothing,” said Montoya.

For Judy Johnson, the Friday fun means quality family time with her two sons.

“To come to a concert, I’ve been waiting. I love it!” said Johnson.

Concerts In The Park are officially back with rhythm and revelers ready to rock.

You can catch the event every Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Park. The festival runs through July 29.