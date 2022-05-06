HOOD (CBS13) — There’s trouble in Hood as the small town along the Sacramento River is seeing conflict between its fire department and a local restaurant.

The town is the kind of place where just about all of the 300 or so residents know each other, but there’s a controversy brewing at the town‘s bar and grill, which is decorated with fire-themed memorabilia. It’s named Hood Station Firehouse 92 and a new sign outside just went up this week.

Now, that name is igniting controversy. It turns out that Station 92 is also the name of the town’s volunteer fire station that also serves Courtland.

A message was posted on its official Facebook page calling out the restaurant for copying the name, saying, “Its arrogant owner has decided to use our name to gain credibility in the community.”

The post goes on to say, “he has no permission to use our fine fire department name or number in association with his business.”

The restaurant owner did not want to comment on camera about the post but said he chose the name to honor and show respect for the firefighters, and he himself was once a volunteer for the department.

“The ownership has been really good, it’s been an asset to our little community,” said Mario Morena, the town council chairman.

Morena said he’s surprised by the controversy.

“I’m hopeful everything can get resolved in a very good way,” he said.

Customers we spoke with don’t seem to be confused by the similar names.

“It sounds like a good thing to me, I don’t know why there would be a controversy about it,” one person said.

We reached out to the fire district for further comment, but there was no one at the station and phone calls were not returned.

The Facebook post has now been taken down, ad this burning debate over a fire station name now has many residents hoping this dispute will be resolved.

“We’ll have to take a look and see how we can make this work for both entities,” Morena said.

The fire department is asking community members to sign a petition to get the name changed and the restaurant owner said he’s contacted an attorney to try and end the dispute.