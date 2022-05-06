SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Wednesday, a man was killed in a shooting that took place on Southwest Avenue in Sacramento, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11:24 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a shooting on the 5100 block of Southwest Avenue.
When deputies arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional support to arrive.
Sacramento Metro Fire arrived a short time later and pronounced the subject deceased at the scene.
No additional information is available about the suspect.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.