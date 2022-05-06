CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Wednesday, a man was killed in a shooting that took place on Southwest Avenue in Sacramento, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:24 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a shooting on the 5100 block of Southwest Avenue.

READ MORE: Sacramento Gets $3.5 Million In Federal Funding To Improve Drainage

When deputies arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional support to arrive.

READ MORE: Two Arrested For Catalytic Converter Theft In Roseville

Sacramento Metro Fire arrived a short time later and pronounced the subject deceased at the scene.

No additional information is available about the suspect.

MORE NEWS: Placer County Prepares For June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election, Important Dates

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.