Why Is Sacramento Coin Club Placing Old U.S. Coins In Retailers?All this week, the Sacramento Valley Coin Club has been placing Old U.S. coins and paper money inside packaging at local retailers and other stores.

5 minutes ago

State Officials Warn Of Possible Rolling Blackouts In California This SummerCalifornia likely will have an energy shortfall equivalent to what it takes to power about 1.3 million homes when use is at its peak during the hot and dry summer months, state officials said Friday.

31 minutes ago

$3.5 Million In Federal Funding Secured To Improve Drainage In SacramentoMoney isn’t just going down the drain in Sacramento as millions of dollars has now been secured to improve infrastructure below ground.

35 minutes ago

Bear Sighting Reported Near Winters; Unclear If It’s Same Animal Seen Roaming VacavilleWinters police said on Friday that the sighting was in the Putah Creek and orchards area southwest of the city.

2 hours ago

Sheep Found Grazing On Highway 113A group of sheep that somehow got separated from a flock were found grazing along Highway 113.

2 hours ago