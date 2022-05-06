CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) – A man has died and two other people were hurt after their car was shot at in Modesto late Thursday night.

Modesto police say, just after 11 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a car being shot at near Tully Road and W. Briggsmore Avenue. Officers soon found the car near McHenry and Briggsmore avenues.

Inside the vehicle were three people – all who had been struck by gunfire, police say.

One of the people soon died from his injuries, police say. Both other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have taken over the investigation and believe that it was not a random act.

No suspect information has been released. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.