STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating a carjacking incident that happened on Thursday night.
The incident happened at Wilshire Avenue and Rose Street in the Civic District.
Two victims, a 24-year-old and an 18-year-old man, made contact with the suspect through social media. They were looking to sell their vehicle.
According to police, when they all met up, the suspect pointed a gun at the two men and stole their property.
The suspect fled the scene in the victims’ car, but later crashed and fled on foot.