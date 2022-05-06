ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people were arrested on Thursday for catalytic converter theft and fentanyl charges, said the City of Roseville California Police Department.
The crime occurred on April 29 in Roseville, however, the suspects were arrested Thursday in Fair Oaks.
Detectives used cell phone video footage of the crime to help identify the suspects.
Detectives arrested 29-year-old Donald Strong and 30-year-old Jessie Henson for grand theft, conspiracy, and other charges.
During the arrest, detectives found a sawzall, several saw blades, an additional catalytic converter, and some fentanyl.