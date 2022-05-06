State Officials Warn Of Possible Rolling Blackouts In California This SummerCalifornia likely will have an energy shortfall equivalent to what it takes to power about 1.3 million homes when use is at its peak during the hot and dry summer months, state officials said Friday.

$3.5 Million In Federal Funding Secured To Improve Drainage In SacramentoMoney isn’t just going down the drain in Sacramento as millions of dollars has now been secured to improve infrastructure below ground.

Bear Sighting Reported Near Winters; Unclear If It’s Same Animal Seen Roaming VacavilleWinters police said on Friday that the sighting was in the Putah Creek and orchards area southwest of the city.

Sheep Found Grazing On Highway 113A group of sheep that somehow got separated from a flock were found grazing along Highway 113.

Turlock Police: 5 Arrested After Gang-Related AssaultDetails here: https://cbsloc.al/38SHGGe The assault happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on East Main Street. Turlock police said, as officers were on their way to the scene, dispatchers received a call from a resident who said he was also attacked by the same group of individuals. That man reportedly suffered serious injuries to the face and body in what police determined was an unprovoked attack.

