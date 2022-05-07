CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
GALT (CBS13) — Galt police struggled to capture a riderless horse that was running loose through traffic today, said the Galt Police Department.

The horse was running on the road northbound on Oak Avenue near A Street.

When the officers were unable to capture him on foot they began to pursue the horse in their patrol vehicles.

Eventually, the horse was captured safely and returned to its owner.

No one was injured during the incident.

