GALT (CBS13) — Galt police struggled to capture a riderless horse that was running loose through traffic today, said the Galt Police Department.
The horse was running on the road northbound on Oak Avenue near A Street.READ MORE: Man Crashes Into Patrol Car Before Fleeing In Sacramento
When the officers were unable to capture him on foot they began to pursue the horse in their patrol vehicles.READ MORE: Marin Headlands Plane That Crashed Killing 2 Took Off From Sacramento, 1 Victim Identified
Eventually, the horse was captured safely and returned to its owner.
No one was injured during the incident.MORE NEWS: Remains Of Missing Fresno Woman Found Near Shaver Lake