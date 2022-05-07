GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Saturday morning, officers responded to a rolled-over jeep that crashed on a steep hillside on westbound State Route 20 west of Banner Lava Cap Road near Grass Valley, said the California Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. and responding crews had to extricate the female driver from her vehicle where it was resting on its roof against a large pine tree.READ MORE: Local Salon Owners Step Up To Help Fellow Salon Damaged In Massive Blaze
The driver, 47-year-old Joyell Fisher was trapped until crews were able to remove her and transport her to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.READ MORE: Sacramento Mother of 2 Killed in Bay Area Plane Crash
She sustained major injuries.MORE NEWS: 2 Shot On Watt Avenue In North Highlands, Road Rage Incident
While the incident is still being investigated, neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the accident.