By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man crashed into a patrol car Friday night before fleeing on foot–he was eventually taken into custody, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were inside a patrol car Friday just before midnight when a cargo van driven by the suspect hit them.

This took place at the intersection of Garfield and Locust Avenues in Carmichael.

When the deputies initiated a pullover, the man sped off and a low-speed chase began.

After pursuing the suspect, deputies lost him. However, he returned to the area and struck the patrol car again.

This time deputies pursued the suspect through a field where he crashed through a fence and into a house before exiting his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The deputies’ K9 found the man hiding where the suspect was bit and eventually taken into custody.

No deputies were injured.