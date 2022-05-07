MARIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The plane that crashed in Marin Headlands Friday killing two has been confirmed to have taken off from Sacramento, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a press conference.
Authorities said that at approximately 12:09 p.m. Friday, a fixed-wing, single-engine Vans RV-10 personal aircraft crashed in the Marin Headlands near Slackers Hill, an area located northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge. The release said the airplane’s emergency beacon was activated at approximately 12:11 p.m.READ MORE: Remains Of Missing Fresno Woman Found Near Shaver Lake
Multiple First Responder agencies were dispatched to search for the aircraft in the area where the emergency beacon had been activated. At approximately 2 p.m., the downed aircraft was found on a steep hillside/ridge north of Conzelman Road, some distance away from the roadway or trails. Locating the aircraft was made more difficult by heavy fog and condensation, which limited visibility in the area.
The Marin County Coroner has not released the names of the victims and will not do so until next of kin are notified.READ MORE: Grass Fire In Elk Grove Contained
The cause of the crash hasn’t been released yet, although they are investigating the incident, particularly focusing on “meteorological information,” such as fog in the area.
The plane wreckage is being transported to Sacramento.MORE NEWS: Two Arrested For Catalytic Converter Theft In Suisun City