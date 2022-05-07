CBS13 Investigates: Is Your Home Hackable?Most people realize smart devices can be hacked, but you may not realize how many things in your home are considered smart.

17 hours ago

Lodi Firefighters Hope To Get New Bulletproof VestsSome local firefighters are hoping to beef up their uniforms with bulletproof vests. The Lodi Fire Foundation is raising money to purchase 20 sets that include ballistic vests, helmets, and pouches.

18 hours ago

Controversy Between Fire Department And Local Restaurant In Hood Over Restaurant NameThere's trouble in Hood as the small town along the Sacramento River is seeing conflict between its fire department and a local restaurant as they use the same name.

18 hours ago

300 Pound Pig On The Loose In Tuolumne CountyA 300-pound pig named Houdini the Hog escaped and caused trouble for police who spent the day trying to get the animal off of Highway 49.

18 hours ago

Car Goes Up In Flames On Stockton BoulevardSacramento Metro fire crews battled a car fire on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento Friday morning.

18 hours ago